Canada

Class action sought against prominent Quebec businessman accused of allegedly paying minors for sex

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 4:20 pm
A Montreal law firm has filed an application to launch a class-action lawsuit against a Quebec businessman who has denied allegations he paid minors for sex. Consumer Law Group is representing the lead plaintiff, a Montreal woman who was 17 a the time she allegedly met Robert G. Miller and saw him about 10 times over a two-year period.
A Montreal law firm has filed an application to launch a class-action lawsuit against a Quebec businessman who has denied allegations he paid minors for sex. Consumer Law Group is representing the lead plaintiff, a Montreal woman who was 17 a the time she allegedly met Robert G. Miller and saw him about 10 times over a two-year period. A person’s silhouette is seen in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Peter Dejong. PDJ/TXB
A Montreal law firm has filed an application for a class-action lawsuit against a prominent Quebec businessman accused of allegedly paying minors for sex.

Consumer Law Group is representing the lead plaintiff, a Montreal woman who was 17 at the time she allegedly met Robert G. Miller and who saw him about 10 times for sex over a two-year period.

The lawsuit targets Miller and the Montreal-based company he helped found, Future Electronics, for $1.5 million in punitive damages for the lead plaintiff and for amounts to be determined for the other alleged victims.

Read more: Quebec CEO of Future Electronics resigns, vows to fight sex allegations

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Earlier this month, Miller announced he was stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of the company to focus on protecting his reputation amid allegations — originally reported by Radio-Canada and the CBC — that he allegedly gave girls aged 14 to 17 cash and gifts in exchange for sex between 1994 and 2006.

Miller has denied the allegations, describing them in a statement as malicious and “false and wholly unsubstantiated.” Multiple attempts to reach Miller today were unsuccessful.

Future Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Jeffrey Orenstein, the lawyer leading the lawsuit, is encouraging people to come forward and assures anonymity for anyone who decides to take part in the class action.

Consumer Law GroupFuture ElectronicsQuebec businessmanRobert G. MillerRobert G. Miller allegationsFuture Electronics lawsuitRobert G. Miller lawsuit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

