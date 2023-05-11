Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged victim of Quebec businessman accused of paying for sex sues for $8 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 12:50 pm
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Another alleged victim of a prominent Quebec businessman who is alleged to have exploited minors and young adults for sex has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $8 million against him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Another alleged victim of a prominent Quebec businessman who is alleged to have exploited minors and young adults for sex has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $8 million against him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another alleged victim of a prominent Quebec businessman accused of exploiting minors and young adults for sex has filed a lawsuit against him.

Montreal-based law firm CaLex filed an $8-million lawsuit Wednesday naming Robert Miller, the company he founded — Future Electronics — two vice-presidents with the firm, and a downtown Montreal hotel where some sexual encounters allegedly took place.

The complainant, identified by the initials A.B., says she was a victim of Miller for nearly 20 years and became dependent on the money and luxury allegedly provided to her by the wealthy businessman.

The lawsuit claims A.B. was a minor from a low-income immigrant family when she was recruited to have sexual relations with Miller in 2001.

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of Future Electronics in February to focus on protecting his reputation amid allegations he allegedly gave young women, including some minors, cash and gifts in exchange for sex between 1994 and 2006.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He has vehemently denied the allegations, which have not been tested in court.

In February, Consumer Law Group filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of alleged victims of Miller, seeking punitive and psychological damages.

 

More on Crime
sexual misconductSexual Assault AllegationsConsumer Law GroupFuture ElectronicsQuebec businessmanRobert MillerRobert Miller allegationsRobert Miller lawsuit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers