Quebec CEO of Future Electronics resigns, vows to fight sex allegations

A prominent Quebec businessman says he’s stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of electronics parts company Future Electronics to focus on protecting his reputation amid allegations reported this week that he had paid minors for sex.

Robert G. Miller says that allegations reported by Radio-Canada and CBC on Thursday that he gave girls aged 14 to 17 cash and gifts in exchange for sex between 1994 and 2006 are false.

A statement released by Future Electronics says Miller “adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him” adding they are “false and wholly unsubstantiated” and arose during a “bitter divorce.”

The statement notes a Montreal police investigation was conducted into the allegations and says authorities determined they were unfounded.

The statement claims the allegations are now resurfacing for financial gain.

Miller was chairman, president and CEO of Future Electronics but the release says he had not been involved in day-to-day operations for a number of years and will now focus on serious health problems and “the protection of his reputation.”

In tweets earlier today, the province’s prosecution service and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel urged any possible victim or witness to file a complaint with authorities.

Montreal police confirmed in a news release that they had investigated allegations against Miller in 2008-2009 and submitted a file to the prosecution service to determine if charges were warranted.

Headquartered in Montreal, Future Electronics describes itself as a “global leader in electronics distribution,” with 5,500 employees and 170 offices in 44 countries.