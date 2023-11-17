SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 down, influenza up, B.C. health officials report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2023 9:44 pm
B.C. hospitals breaking capacity records
It's only November, but B.C.'s hospitals are already breaking annual capacity records. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.
New data suggest that COVID-19 activity in British Columbia is trending downward, while influenza and RSV are on the rise.

A weekly update provided Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control says COVID-19 cases, new hospitalizations and deaths are all declining from a peak in the first week of October.

It says there were 25 deaths of patients with COVID last week, down from 70 three weeks earlier.

But the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, including new and previous admissions, has risen to 263 as of Thursday.

The CDC says Influenza A is behind a rise in flu activity, accounting for 96 per cent of tested cases this season, while positive test rates for respiratory syncytial virus are also up, particularly among children.

However, it says emergency department visits due to all respiratory diseases remain comparable to or below historical averages.

