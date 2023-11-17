Niagara Fall’s Festival of Lights features 51 nights of illumination for free

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s largest free outdoor light festivals featuring some 75 displays is underway in southern Ontario.

The Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights begins this weekend and boasts some three million lights and “larger than life” displays across the region’s tourism districts.

Janice Thompson, president and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, says the actual assembly of the light setups started around September and those displays will be supported by 26 nights of fireworks.

Niagara Parks properties including local islands, the Falls business area, Queen Victoria Park and Lundy’s Lane are some of the landmarks participating.

“The number of lights has grown, the size of the displays, the technology and the fact that you can interact with some of the displays, that’s been the biggest change,” Thompson said. “Displays will light up various tourist districts around Niagara Falls with a focus along the Niagara Parkway and Dufferin Islands.”

The Falls will also come to life every evening with the five-minute lighting displays on the hour, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. between November 18 and January 7.

The popular Hot Chocolate Trail returns with 22 participating restaurants and bars offering unique hot chocolate concoctions.

“Some are alcoholic and some are not,” Thompson explained. “Some are for families, but they’re just joyous, all decorated and quite enticing.”

The trail runs throughout the city and features 17 stops that can be tracked through the Festival of Lights website.