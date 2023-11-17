Menu

Canada

President’s Choice chocolate-covered raisins recalled for ‘undeclared’ nuts

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'How food recalls work'
How food recalls work
WATCH: Here are some of the procedures food inspection agencies follow when deciding whether or not to recall a product – Nov 22, 2018
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is asking for consumers to check the best-before date of President’s Choice (PC) brand milk chocolate-covered raisins due to the possibility of undeclared nuts, prompting a recall of the product.

According to the CFIA, the sweet treats impacted are 908-gram bags that have a best-before date of July 8, 2024 and a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 0 60383 98203 4.

The agency says the recall is because the product may contain almonds, which have not been declared on the label and are especially a concern for those who may be allergic or have a sensitivity to them.

Thursday’s recall impacts the entire country.

Canadians are advised that if they buy the product, they should check to see if the item is one of those impacted and that it should not be served, used, sold or distributed.

People who are sensitive or allergic to almonds should also not consume the chocolate-covered raisins impacted by this recall as a precaution.

The CFIA also advises that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

