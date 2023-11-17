Man, 22, dies after impaired driving crash on Gardiner in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver has died days after a single-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway, police say.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway around Jameson Avenue.

A 22-year-old driver of a Nissan Maxima had lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail, Toronto police said.

A 22-year-old passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, he died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene of the collision.

A police spokesperson previously said there were four people inside the car at the time of the crash, three of whom were taken to hospital, including the driver. The fourth person wasn’t injured. The other passenger taken to hospital was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was treated, released into police custody and charged.

As of Friday, police said he is facing the following charges: impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance / exceed blood alcohol concentration.