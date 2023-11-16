Annual holiday open house welcomes the public into the Manitoba legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is opening the doors to its legislative building this holiday season, reviving an annual open house tradition.

The public can roam the historic building in Winnipeg, grab snacks and enjoy Christmas carols sung by elected officials and student choirs from schools across the province. The open house is set for Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At a press conference from the legislature on Thursday, Premier Wab Kinew said the goal is to bring back the holiday cheer. The COVID-19 pandemic had previously put a stop to the open house tradition.

“People deserve to have access to the seat of (their) democracy,” Kinew said. “(Come) meet the people you’ve elected.”

Kinew added that security checkpoints will be added to the building’s entrance, along with extended capacity to ensure that people won’t have to deal with long lineups.

The event was cancelled last year due to security and safety concerns for politicians and other officials. At the time, Kinew — who was then the leader of the Opposition — said he received threats, along with chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin.