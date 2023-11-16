Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More staff needed at B.C. care homes, seniors’ advocate reports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Seniors advocate releases report into long term care, says little has changed in six years'
Seniors advocate releases report into long term care, says little has changed in six years
B.C.'s seniors advocate says her new survey shows little has changed in long term care in the past six years. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A survey of thousands of seniors in long-term care homes in British Columbia recommends the provincial government increases staff, improves food and boosts access to community services so some seniors don’t need to go into care at all.

The report by B.C.’s seniors’ advocate says 40 per cent of residents surveyed at almost 300 care homes said they didn’t want to live there, while 60 per cent of those newly admitted said they would have stayed home if they had support services.

Click to play video: 'For-profit long-term care homes are underdelivering care in B.C. says report'
For-profit long-term care homes are underdelivering care in B.C. says report

A key recommendation in the report from advocate Isobel Mackenzie says the province needs to remove barriers that stop seniors from getting home supports, and ensure placement in long-term care comes only when all other options are exhausted.

Story continues below advertisement

The recommendation to increase staff has been a theme in Mackenzie’s reports since her surveys began in 2016, yet her report says more than half of residents said they were unable to bathe as often as they want and over a third can’t reliably get help to eat their meals.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. care homes increasingly staffed by nurses from private agencies'
B.C. care homes increasingly staffed by nurses from private agencies

The national recommendation is 4.1 hours of direct staff care per resident per day, and Mackenzie says that should be followed in B.C.

The report says the pandemic increased awareness of conditions in care homes and while the province has increased funding by 45 per cent over the last five years, that hasn’t yet translated to better quality of life for most residents.

 

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices