Peterborough area public, Catholic school boards appoint chairpersons

The public and Catholic school boards serving the Peterborough area have their chairpersons for the 2023-2024 school year.

On Wednesday, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board trustees acclaimed trustee Jaine Klassen Jeninga as chairperson of the board. The position was previously held by trustee Steve Russell.

Trustee Angela Lloyd was elected vice-chairperson.

The school board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.

Klassen Jeninga represents much of Northumberland County including the Town of Cobourg, Townships of Alnwick/Haldimand and Hamilton, Municipality of Port Hope and Municipality of Trent Hills.

Serving as a trustee since 2010, she has served as vice-chairperson of the board, and as director and delegate member of the board at the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is an honour and a privilege to be entrusted by the board to serve in this new role, and I know that we will continue to do all that we can to put students at the heart of our decision making,” she said. “We are tremendously proud of the accomplishments of our students, the energy and enthusiasm of our staff, parents and school communities, and are united in our dedication to making the best decisions for the communities we serve.”

Vice-chairperson Lloyd represents the Townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro Dummer and Otonabee-South Monaghan. She is currently serving her 29th year as a trustee, and is a past board chairperson and vice-chairperson.

“It is my great pleasure to serve the board in this role,” she said. “Together with our staff we remain focused on the welfare of our students, their achievement and success. Every year we have an opportunity to re-dedicate ourselves toward our common goals of student achievement and success for all students.”

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Wednesday, trustee Diane Lloyd was appointed as the director and delegate member to the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association from November 2023 until November 2024.Trustee Angela Lloyd is the alternate director and delegate member.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board

On Wednesday, trustee Kevin MacKenzie was re-elected as chairperson for the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Representing Clarington, he has served five years as a trustee, having first been elected in the 2018 municipal election. He served as the board’s vice-chairperson from 2021-2022 and chairperson from 2022-2023 after he was acclaimed.

“Serving as chairperson has been a profound honour, and being re-elected is a responsibility I accept with both pride and humility,” he said. “The past term has shown me the incredible capabilities of our students and staff, a testament to our commitment to excellence in Catholic education. In my second term, I am committed to deepening our collective efforts, ensuring every student flourishes in an environment that values faith, learning, and community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County trustee Jenny Leahy was re-elected as vice-chairperson for her second year in the role. She joined the board in May 2022 as an appointee and was re-elected to the position during the Oct. 24, 2022 municipal election.

For Peterborough trustee Loretta Durst, Tuesday’s meeting marked the two-year anniversary to her Nov. 15, 2021 board appointment. Durst also won re-election in the Oct. 24, 2022 municipal election.

Trustees Joshua Glover (Clarington), Mary Ann Martin (Kawartha Lakes) and Kathleen Tanguay (Northumberland) marked their one-year anniversaries in the role. The meeting was the first for Peterborough trustee John Connolly who was appointment in September.

The school board, headquartered in Peterborough, has 36 schools throughout Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, and Durham Region.