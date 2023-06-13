Stephen O’Sullivan named director of education for Peterborough Catholic school board

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Catholic educator Stephen O’Sullivan has been appointed the new director of education and secretary/treasurer for the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board in central Ontario.

The board made the announcement on Tuesday, noting O’Sullivan will begin his new role in August. Since 2021, he’s held the role of superintendent of human resources and prior to that was the superintendent of faith and equity and Clarington Family of Schools.

He will fulfill the role held by Joan Carragher who is set to retire at the end of August. She’s held the position of director of education since December 2020.

O’Sullivan’s 23-year career began with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board. He joined the PVNC board as a vice-principal in 2010. As a school administrator, O’Sullivan has served as a vice-principal at St. Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (CES), St. Elizabeth CES and St. Thomas Aquinas CSS and as a principal at St. Luke CES and St. Anthony CES.

“I feel very privileged and blessed to be chosen to lead Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board,” he said. “I want to build on the vision and strategic priorities that are already in place and continue to move the board forward with a focus on student and staff well-being and achievement. We will continue to accompany our students as we fulfill the promise of Catholic education together.”

Board Chairperson Kevin MacKenzie said they are excited to work with O’Sullivan as the new director.

“Steve spoke from the heart to the Board of Trustees about his vision, and the sharing of our Catholic faith,” he said. “Through the many leadership roles he has taken on, he understands our system deeply and that was what truly stood out in the selection process. We know there will be a smooth transition to his leadership as he builds on the past and guides PVNC Catholic into the future with God’s help.”

O’Sullivan and his wife Jennifer live in Peterborough with their two children, Jack and Taylor, who are currently attending school within the board. He is active in his parish Immaculate Conception and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He holds a Master of Religious Education degree from the University of St. Michael’s College. He has earned an Osgoode Certificate in Education Law and in 2021 he completed the Learning Partnership Leadership Program from the Ivey Business School.

Provincially, he is chairperson of the Ontario Catholic Supervisory Officers’ Association Region One, a member of the Ontario Catholic School Business Officials Association, and sits on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network. Previously, O’Sullivan was on the executive council of the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario.

“In this leadership role I look forward to working collaboratively with our talented superintendents and all leaders at the board office, our dedicated and passionate school administrators, educators and support staff, students, families, parish communities and the Diocese of Peterborough as we grow our capacity to nurture the faith of students and staff together,” O’Sullivan stated.