Peterborough Catholic school board selects John Connolly as new trustee for city

A current staff member with Cavan-Monaghan Township has been selected as a new trustee with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board.

The board of trustees on Tuesday selected John Connolly to fill the vacancy for the City of Peterborough. The position opened following the mid-July resignation of trustee Mike Ayotte.

The board says it heard from six candidates who met the application criteria for the trustee position.

“We heard presentations from six strong and passionate candidates and we were impressed by the quality of candidates who put their names forward to serve Catholic education in this jurisdiction,” said board chairman Kevin MacKenzie. “We are happy to welcome John, and I know we will all benefit from his experience and passion for service at the Board table.”

Connolly currently works as the executive director of planning, building and economic development for Cavan-Monaghan Township.

According to the board, Connolly has served more than 16 years in senior management roles providing professional leadership and expertise in community building, housing, land use planning and economic development for all levels of government and the private sector.

He has also served on executive boards in the area including the Kawartha Haliburton Children’s Aid Society, the Peterborough Utilities and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Connolly and his wife have lived in the Peterborough area for more than 25 years and their three children attended PVNC Catholic schools.

“In all aspects of my life, I believe that I not only have an obligation but a personal responsibility to contribute to my community through public service,” he said. “I have done this through my chosen career path as well as through my volunteerism and family commitments.”

Connolly signed a declaration of office and took an oath of allegiance following the voting process on Tuesday. He begins his role effective immediately. With its headquarters in Peterborough, the school board has 36 schools throughout Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, and Durham Region.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in the role of trustee and help PVNC Catholic succeed in its mission to accompany students and to educate students in faith-filled, loving, safe, inclusive schools,” he said.