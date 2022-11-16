Kevin MacKenzie acclaimed as Peterborough Catholic school board chairperson

Send this page to someone via email

Clarington trustee Kevin MacKenzie was acclaimed as the chairperson for the board of trustees for the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board on Tuesday.

The board held its inaugural meeting for the 2022-2023 term. First elected in the 2018 municipal election, MacKenzie has served four years as a school board trustee. In 2021-2022 he also served as the board’s vice-chairperson.

“Since first being elected to the Board of Trustees in 2018, I have been consistently awed and inspired by what our students and staff can achieve when provided the opportunity to thrive,” MacKenzie said.

“I am honoured to take on this new leadership role. I have long wished to serve and give back to my community and I look forward to working with my fellow trustees as we pursue the board’s mission to accompany our students and strive for excellence in Catholic education.”

Peterborough County trustee Jenny Leahy was elected as board vice-chairperson. In July 2021 she retired from her 18-year career as an executive administrative assistant at PVNC. She joined the board of trustees in May 2022 as an appointee and was re-elected to the position during the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Peterborough trustee Loretta Durst marked her one-year anniversary on Tuesday after being appointed to the board on Nov. 15, 2021.

New members joining the board table for the first time on Tuesday include: