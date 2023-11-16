Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

WWE star Becky Lynch sets a dismal new ‘Jeopardy!’ record

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 2:27 pm
Becky Lynch of WWE fame said she struggled with the buzzer and had a hard time coming up with the correct answers during her round against Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch.
WWE superstar Becky Lynch has set a Jeopardy! record — although it’s not one she’ll likely be proud of.

Lynch appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! this week, facing off against Home Alone actor Macauley Culkin and Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch.

While Lynch, who gave herself the moniker “The Man” for her wrestling abilities, is a beast in the ring, the pressure of the trivia game show obviously got to her and it’s believed she’s the first person to ever give all incorrect answers during the show’s first 60 clues.

Playing to benefit The V Foundation charity in support of Connor’s Cure, Lynch came out of Double Jeopardy! deeply in the red, giving five incorrect answers up until that point.

She left the first round of gameplay with -$700, compared to Culkin’s $2,700 and Dratch’s $3,400.

Culkin and Dratch continued to tussle for the lead in Double Jeopardy!, exiting the round with $7,900 and $6,000, respectively, and leaving Lynch in the dust with -$2,500.

Lynch had a slight redemption in Triple Jeopardy!, managing to correctly answer two of the six questions she buzzed in for.

Despite her distant third place performance, however, Lynch pulled out a correct answer in Final Jeopardy! and ended up securing $1,000 for her charity.

The big winner of the night was Dratch, who beat out Culkin by just $1, leaving with $33,601 and earning her spot in the semi-final.

Mattea Roach stands among the greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions
