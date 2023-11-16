WWE star Becky Lynch sets a dismal new ‘Jeopardy!’ record

Send this page to someone via email

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has set a Jeopardy! record — although it’s not one she’ll likely be proud of.

Lynch appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! this week, facing off against Home Alone actor Macauley Culkin and Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch.

While Lynch, who gave herself the moniker “The Man” for her wrestling abilities, is a beast in the ring, the pressure of the trivia game show obviously got to her and it’s believed she’s the first person to ever give all incorrect answers during the show’s first 60 clues.

Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

Playing to benefit The V Foundation charity in support of Connor’s Cure, Lynch came out of Double Jeopardy! deeply in the red, giving five incorrect answers up until that point.

She left the first round of gameplay with -$700, compared to Culkin’s $2,700 and Dratch’s $3,400.

Culkin and Dratch continued to tussle for the lead in Double Jeopardy!, exiting the round with $7,900 and $6,000, respectively, and leaving Lynch in the dust with -$2,500.

Lynch had a slight redemption in Triple Jeopardy!, managing to correctly answer two of the six questions she buzzed in for.

Despite her distant third place performance, however, Lynch pulled out a correct answer in Final Jeopardy! and ended up securing $1,000 for her charity.

Suddenly forgetting everything I’ve ever known when the Daily Double hits 🧠 @BeckyLynchWWE #CelebrityJeopardy! pic.twitter.com/JirDtE0vMk — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) November 16, 2023

The big winner of the night was Dratch, who beat out Culkin by just $1, leaving with $33,601 and earning her spot in the semi-final.

