Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child pornography case leads to Edmonton man’s arrest, police say images found ‘among the worst’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Child pornography case leads to Edmonton man’s arrest, police say images found ‘among the worst’'
Child pornography case leads to Edmonton man’s arrest, police say images found ‘among the worst’
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Jason Campbell, a 44-year-old man, was arrested at a west end home on Nov. 9, 2023 with help from the Edmonton Police Service. Kendra Slugoski reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of an Edmonton man, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) announced on Thursday, adding that the material officers found was described as “extreme.”

“Some of the child sexual abuse material I saw in this investigation ranks amongst the worst I have had to be exposed to,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Morrison of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

“The unfortunate trend we are seeing in our office is the escalation of the egregiousness of the child sexual abuse material located during our investigations, which causes our unit great concern.”

ALERT said Jason Campbell, a 44-year-old man, was arrested at a west Edmonton home on Nov. 9, 2023 with help from the Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
ALERT said Jason Campbell, a 44-year-old man, was arrested at a west Edmonton home on Nov. 9, 2023 with help from the Edmonton Police Service. Supplied by ALERT

Jason Campbell, 44, has been charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators went through computers and other electronic devices they found at the home. ALERT said forensic technicians “located a collection of child sexual abuse materials depicting extremely graphic abuse and violence against young children.”

The investigation began in September. ALERT said the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared information “about an unknown suspect sharing child sexual abuse materials online.”

“ICE opened its investigation in September 2023 as a priority file given the extreme content depicted,” ALERT said in a news release.

Morrison said ICE is “concerned that Jason Campbell may have had access to children in the creation of child sexual abuse material” and noted Campbell was charged with similar offences in 2015.

Trending Now

“We are working with the RCMP victim identification unit, but I also want to encourage anyone to contact police with any information they may have in relation to this matter, or if their children had contact with Jason Campbell.”

Campbell has been released from custody and has his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 24.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices