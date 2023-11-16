S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal and energy stocks helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.82 points at 19,983.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.40 points at 34,849.81. The S&P 500 index was down 12.03 points at 4,490.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.28 points at 14,053.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.73 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$3.08 at US$73.71 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$25.50 at US$1,989.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.70 a pound.