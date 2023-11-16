Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 12:04 pm
A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal and energy stocks helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.82 points at 19,983.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.40 points at 34,849.81. The S&P 500 index was down 12.03 points at 4,490.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.28 points at 14,053.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.73 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The January crude oil contract was down US$3.08 at US$73.71 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$25.50 at US$1,989.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices