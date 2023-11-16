Murder charge laid in death of man found buried in Richmond Hill yard

Send this page to someone via email

A murder charge has been laid in the death of a Richmond Hill man whose remains were found buried in the yard of a home five years after he was reported missing.

York Regional Police said Kevin Bonada Rosas was last seen at his home on Elmwood Avenue on June 21, 2018 and was reported missing by family on June 26 that year.

“Efforts to find him were unsuccessful,” police said. “His disappearance was deemed suspicious and the Homicide Unit assumed control of the investigation in April 2021.”

On June 5 this year, Rosas’ remains were found buried in the yard of the home on Elmwood Avenue, police said. His cause of death hasn’t been released.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Richmond Hill resident Anoshirvan Shirizadeh was charged with second-degree murder.

Police haven’t said what the relationship was between the accused and the victim, if any.

Police confirmed that Shirizadeh is the same individual who was charged with a number of offences in late 2019, including attempted murder, after an hours-long standoff at a residence when shots were fired at an officer in Richmond Hill. It’s not clear what the outcome was of those charges.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate Rosas’ death and asked that anyone with information contact officers or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

