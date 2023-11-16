Crash on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive leads to significant traffic backups

Send this page to someone via email

Eastbound traffic on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive was significantly backed up on Thursday morning as emergency crews responded to a crash on the freeway.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a Global News crew spotted the aftermath of a crash near 53 Avenue. In an email, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said a three-vehicle crash was reported on the freeway between the Quesnell Bridge and 53 Avenue.

Paramedics could be seen attending to a person after the crash. Police said that person was a driver of one of the vehicles involved and she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

View image in full screen Shortly after 7:30 a.m., on Thursday a Global Edmonton news crew spotted the aftermath of a crash on Whitemud Drive near 53 Avenue. Global 1 News Helicopter

As of 8 a.m., a long line of eastbound traffic could be seen moving very slowly west of the crash scene.

At 9:15 a.m., police said two lanes of traffic remained closed as investigators worked to determine what happened.

Police did not say how long they expected the investigation to impact traffic in the area.