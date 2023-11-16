Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Apartment fire likely caused by electrical malfunction, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:27 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire at a three-storey apartment building on Furby Street early Thursday appears to have been accidental, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to the building just after midnight and were able to get the blaze under control by 12:35 a.m. While some residents had to be helped out of the building by firefighters, others had safely escaped on their own.

Fire damage was contained to the area of the building where it started, and is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said most residents were able to go back to their units after the smoke had been vented.

No damage estimates are currently available.

Click to play video: 'Three residents displaced by house fire in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre area'
Three residents displaced by house fire in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre area
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices