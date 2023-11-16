Apartment fire likely caused by electrical malfunction, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a three-storey apartment building on Furby Street early Thursday appears to have been accidental, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to the building just after midnight and were able to get the blaze under control by 12:35 a.m. While some residents had to be helped out of the building by firefighters, others had safely escaped on their own.

Fire damage was contained to the area of the building where it started, and is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said most residents were able to go back to their units after the smoke had been vented.

No damage estimates are currently available.

0:50 Three residents displaced by house fire in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre area