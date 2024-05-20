Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters put out house fire in William Whyte neighbourhood

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
The city of Winnipeg's emergency social services team is helping people find temporary accommodations after a fire at a home on Redwood Avenue early Monday. View image in full screen
The city of Winnipeg's emergency social services team is helping people find temporary accommodations after a fire at a home on Redwood Avenue early Monday. GLOBAL NEWS
Officials say no one was hurt after a house in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood caught fire Monday.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 4:08 a.m., finding smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.

Everyone inside safely self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The flames were put out around 4:35 a.m. The city of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team is helping those displaced find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

