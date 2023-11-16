New Brunswick to change 3 place names containing racial slur

Send this page to someone via email

A new process is underway to remove derogatory words from place names in New Brunswick, as several locations in the province’s northern region are beginning to see adjustments.

In a Thursday release, the provincial government announced name changes to a mountain, a protected natural area, and a community in Restigouche County that previously contained a word that was used as a slur against Indigenous women.

A report in December from systemic racism commissioner Manju Varma said New Brunswick has more places named with the derogatory term than any other province or territory.

Following discussions with First Nation communities, the mountain will now be known as Meto’mqwijuig Mountain, an original Indigenous name according to historical records. The natural area was renamed to Meto’mqwijuig Mountain Protected Natural Area and the nearby community’s name was changed to Evergreen following a vote from residents.

“Over the years, there have been calls for changes to place names, including those with derogatory names; this started a government-wide review of toponomy in the fall of 2022,” the statement read, adding that a new “streamlined” approach is being adopted to add more efficiency to the renaming process.

New Brunswick’s government launched a 28-day consultation process in May for proposals to rename the mountain, the community and protected natural area.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, the province’s Tourism, Heritage and Culture minister, referred to Thursday’s announcement as an important step.

“This is not about erasing history but ensuring that our province is a safe and welcoming place to live, for all,” she said.

“It is important to eliminate the use of derogatory names in the province.”

The name changes announced on Thursday will fully come into effect in January 2024.

In addition to the three name changes, additional work continues to rename six other locations in New Brunswick that still contain the demeaning term.

— with a file from the Canadian Press