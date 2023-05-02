Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick mountain to have racist slur removed, suggestions for new name invited

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 2'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The New Brunswick government says it will undertake a 28-day consultation to rename a mountain that has an Indigenous slur in its name.

It says in a statement that people will be encouraged to submit suggestions via a website to rename the mountain in northern New Brunswick, which along with a nearby community and protected natural area is named with a derogatory term for an Indigenous woman.

The province has identified at least seven place names with the same derogatory term, but the statement did not address the province’s plans for the other racist place names.

A report in December from the provincial systemic racism commissioner said New Brunswick has more places named with the slur than any other province or territory.

Trending Now

Chief Ross Perley of Tobique First Nation says the slow pace of movement on the place names reflects the government’s record of failure to make reconciliation changes with Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the names replacing the slur should be Indigenous and should be decided in consultation with elders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

More on Canada
New BrunswickSlurRacist nameindigenous slurnew brunswick racist place nameracist mountain nameracist place name
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers