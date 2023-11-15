Menu

Entertainment

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds inducted into Order of British Columbia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 8:45 pm
Two Vancouver outreach nurses appointed to Order of B.C.
The Order of B.C. recipients were revealed today, and the most recognizable among them are Ryan Reynolds and Vancouver Coastal Health board chair Dr. Penny Ballem. But there are two other lesser-known, but certainly no less deserving names on that list: two nurses who've helping some of vancouver's most vulnerable on the Downtown Eastside from the time of the HIV/AIDS epidemic to the deadly opioid crisis of today. Christa Dao reports. – Aug 7, 2023
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.

The Vancouver-born actor and producer received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at a private ceremony in Vancouver.

B.C.-born actor Ryan Reynolds honoured with Governor General’s Award

The province’s Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat says a last-minute scheduling conflict means Reynolds won’t be attending a ceremony in Victoria on Thursday where more than a dozen other recipients will be recognized.

The award is considered the province’s highest honour.

Terry Fox Foundation partners with Ryan Reynolds for 43rd Marathon of Hope
Recipients this year include Dr. Penny Ballem, who led B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program; nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles, who have worked in the Downtown Eastside for decades; and Chief Harold Leighton, who has served as the chief councillor of the Metlakatla First Nation for more than 35 years.

The government biography for Reynolds says he is a “homegrown heavyweight” whose kindness and selflessness have benefited countless people in B.C., Canada and beyond.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

