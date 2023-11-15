‘Slow down, take your time’: RCMP message to motorists as winter nears

With winter weather just around the corner, police in B.C.’s Interior are again reminding motorists to start adjusting their driving habits.
For Wednesday, Environment Canada is forecasting possible snow or wet flurries, along with temperatures dropping to -3 C overnight.
Clear conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, though Saturday features a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.
Looking ahead, one forecast is predicting three days of steady snowfall at month’s end.
When it does snow, police are hoping motorists have started slowing down and giving themselves extra time to get to their destination.
“It will take you more time to get where you are going,” said Salmon Arm RCMP. “Please do not rush.”
Below are winter driving tips from police.
- Ensure your vehicle has winter tires installed
- Replace wiper blades if needed
- Have a winter survival pack in your vehicle
- Give road crews the space they need to do their work
- Never pass on the right
- While in the midst of a snowfall, please undertake only necessary travel.
- If you don’t have to travel, stay home
- Ensure your vehicle is free of snow
- Not doing so makes it tough for motorists behind you to see
- Turn on your lights fully to engage your taillights
- All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive do not help when you turn or stop
- Periodically clean off your lights and windows
“Slow down be safe,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “We really do not want to meet you at an accident scene.”
