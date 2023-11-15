‘Slow down, take your time’: RCMP message to motorists as winter nears

Send this page to someone via email

With winter weather just around the corner, police in B.C.’s Interior are again reminding motorists to start adjusting their driving habits.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada is forecasting possible snow or wet flurries, along with temperatures dropping to -3 C overnight.

Clear conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, though Saturday features a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.

3:48 Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips

Looking ahead, one forecast is predicting three days of steady snowfall at month’s end.

When it does snow, police are hoping motorists have started slowing down and giving themselves extra time to get to their destination.

“It will take you more time to get where you are going,” said Salmon Arm RCMP. “Please do not rush.”

Below are winter driving tips from police.

Ensure your vehicle has winter tires installed

Replace wiper blades if needed

Have a winter survival pack in your vehicle

Give road crews the space they need to do their work

Never pass on the right

While in the midst of a snowfall, please undertake only necessary travel.

If you don’t have to travel, stay home

Ensure your vehicle is free of snow

Not doing so makes it tough for motorists behind you to see

Turn on your lights fully to engage your taillights

All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive do not help when you turn or stop

Periodically clean off your lights and windows

“Slow down be safe,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “We really do not want to meet you at an accident scene.”