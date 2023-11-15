Calgary International Airport taxi fees to increase in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Getting to Calgary International Airport will cost travellers a little bit more in the new year.

Effective Jan. 15, 2024, the Calgary Airport Authority will introduce a $4 drop-off fee for all taxis arriving at the airport. The airport authority announced it will also reduce pick-up fees to $4.50 from $5.

The airport authority said it brings taxi fees in-line with rideshare fees, creating a “level playing field” for the two types of ride-for-hire companies.

“We appreciate that change in pricing impacts our guests, and these decisions are made after careful consideration and review with the customer experience top of mind,” said Rob Palmer, vice-president and chief financial officer.

“Any revenue collected from current or future fees are re-invested in improvements to our facilities and operations to ensure guests have safe, efficient experiences.”

Sedan services currently charge an $11 pick-up fee.

Airport pick-up and drop-off fees are charged for the entire Calgary airport campus, which includes the main domestic and international terminals.