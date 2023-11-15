Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary International Airport taxi fees to increase in 2024

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 6:25 pm
A WestJet plane is shown at the Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A WestJet plane is shown at the Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Getting to Calgary International Airport will cost travellers a little bit more in the new year.

Effective Jan. 15, 2024, the Calgary Airport Authority will introduce a $4 drop-off fee for all taxis arriving at the airport. The airport authority announced it will also reduce pick-up fees to $4.50 from $5.

The airport authority said it brings taxi fees in-line with rideshare fees, creating a “level playing field” for the two types of ride-for-hire companies.

“We appreciate that change in pricing impacts our guests, and these decisions are made after careful consideration and review with the customer experience top of mind,” said Rob Palmer, vice-president and chief financial officer.

“Any revenue collected from current or future fees are re-invested in improvements to our facilities and operations to ensure guests have safe, efficient experiences.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sedan services currently charge an $11 pick-up fee.

Airport pick-up and drop-off fees are charged for the entire Calgary airport campus, which includes the main domestic and international terminals.

Click to play video: 'City and province to study feasibility of train to Calgary airport'
City and province to study feasibility of train to Calgary airport
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices