Crime

B.C. launching grant fund, help line for targets of hate and racism

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 7:22 pm
Volunteer Jaspreet Jandu paints over graffiti in Surrey in July, 2021. View image in full screen
Volunteer Jaspreet Jandu paints over graffiti in Surrey in July, 2021. Global News
The B.C. government announced a pair of new initiatives Wednesday aimed at combatting a rising tide of hate and racism in the province.

Premier David Eby announced a new fund for groups targeted by hatred, along with plans for a new racist incident help line, due to be up and running next spring.

Eby put the measures in the context of an increasing number of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents amid the Israel-Hamas war, a spike in anti-Asian racism coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, and mounting acts and rhetoric targeting the province’s LGBTQ2 community, which he called “deeply troubling.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. church target of vandalism, again; windows smashed in front of Pride flags'
B.C. church target of vandalism, again; windows smashed in front of Pride flags

“No one should live in fear because of who they are. No one should be targeted because of what is happening in the Middle East, nobody should be scared to express a desire for peace and human rights. And no one should be afraid to mourn for those lost or call for the release of hostages,” Eby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We must protect everyone’s civil liberties while also drawing a clear line: acts of hate and racism will not be tolerated.”

The new anti-hate community support fund will provide grants of up to $10,000 for places of worship, cultural community centres and at-risk groups like the LGBTQ2 community for security equipment, graffiti removal and repairs to damage related to hate-motivated crimes.

The program will be funded through B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Grant Program, which redirects money seized from organized crime.

Click to play video: 'Surrey rabbi’s home vandalized'
Surrey rabbi’s home vandalized

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said grant applications will open on Nov. 28, with money being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re dedicated to creating a safer, more inclusive province,” he said.

Trending Now

“This starts by shutting down hate-motivated incidents and intimidation when they occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

Attorney General Niki Sharma said the province is also funding $500,000 to start the new racist incident helpline, which will operate through the existing BC211 phone portal.

“While hate is not new, in the last few weeks there has been an increase in hate crime and racist incidents reported to police throughout B.C.,” she said.

“Whether motivated by Islamophobia, antisemitism or targeted towards any particular community, these acts of racism and hate are unacceptable.”

Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Gendered Islamophobia: My Journey with a Scar(f)'
Palma’s Picks: Gendered Islamophobia: My Journey with a Scar(f)

Sharma said reporting racist incidents to police was important, but that the line recognizes some victims of racism may feel uncomfortable doing so.

The help line will be available in multiple languages, and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“In addition to providing emotional supports to callers, the service will refer individuals to community support programs or counselling services as needed,” Sharma said.

Story continues below advertisement

The province will use data collected through the help line, along with other sources, to target additional supports and enforcement to fight racism in the province.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

