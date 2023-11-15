Video captures arrest of man accused of trying to disarm Burnaby RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Video has emerged of a police takedown RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say came after a man assaulted an officer.

The incident unfolded around noon near Kingsway and McKay Avenue on Monday, Nov. 13.

A member of the public approached an officer in the area to report a man who as attacking people and trying to get into parked and moving vehicles, according to police. Mounties said they received a separate report of someone in the area at the same time swinging a hammer.

Police allege that when the officer encountered the man, the suspect demanded his gun before rushing at him and attempting to disarm him.

Mounties further allege that despite orders to stop, the man initiated a fight that resulted in the pair wrestling on the ground as a bystander tried to help before more officers arrived.

What happened next was captured on camera.

The suspect can be seen struggling on the ground, surrounded by four RCMP officers, one of whom delivers a kick.

One officer then pins the man with his knee as two others hold the man down and he is cuffed.

RCMP said force, including a Taser, was used because the man “continued to actively resist arrest.”

“Any time people see violence it’s not pretty, and any time police have to use force, whether it’s a low level of force or a high level, we’re doing it to keep the public safe,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“And in this situation, it might not be something everyone wants to look at, but the suspect was taken into custody safely, there were some minor injuries to the officer, but the public, the police and the suspect all ended the day safely.”

The 46-year-old suspect, who police said has a history of violent offences in the region, and the arresting officer were both treated in hospital for minor injuries.

RCMP are considering recommending several charges including assaulting an officer and disarming an officer.