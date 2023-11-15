Several pedestrians hit by vehicle in Toronto, some critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday, and at least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened in an apartment building parking lot at around 12:40 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area, just north of Lawrence Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News just after 1 p.m. that at least three people were transported to a hospital with “possibly more” victims.

Two women were taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition. A third person was taken in critical but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police initially said it was reported that four pedestrians were struck but no information was provided on the fourth person.

The driver involved has been taken into custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story. More to come.