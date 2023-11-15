Menu

Several pedestrians hit by vehicle in Toronto, some critically injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 1:14 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image.
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image.
Toronto Police say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday, and at least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened in an apartment building parking lot at around 12:40 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area, just north of Lawrence Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News just after 1 p.m. that at least three people were transported to a hospital with “possibly more” victims.

Two women were taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition. A third person was taken in critical but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police initially said it was reported that four pedestrians were struck but no information was provided on the fourth person.

The driver involved has been taken into custody, police said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

