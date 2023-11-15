Woman, 66, charged after collision involving school bus in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman has been charged in connection with a collision involving a school bus in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the collision at Bishop Street and Conestoga Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a Toyota SUV tried to turn in front of a school bus when the vehicles collided.
There were 20 kids on the bus at the time of the incident but there have been no injuries reported to police so far.
Police say a 66-year-old woman was charged with making an unsafe turn.
