Crime

Woman, 66, charged after collision involving school bus in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:22 am
A file photo of a school bus. View image in full screen
A file photo of a school bus. Lars Hagberg / CP
Waterloo Regional Police say a woman has been charged in connection with a collision involving a school bus in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the collision at Bishop Street and Conestoga Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a Toyota SUV tried to turn in front of a school bus when the vehicles collided.

Trending Now

There were 20 kids on the bus at the time of the incident but there have been no injuries reported to police so far.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was charged with making an unsafe turn.

