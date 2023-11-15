Menu

Crime

TV stolen from a business in west end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 15, 2023 10:31 am
On Sunday, Guelph police say a man took a sticker off of the food he paid for and placed it on a TV and took through a staff door. He was fired the next day and returned the T.V. View image in full screen
On Sunday, Guelph police say a man took a sticker off of the food he paid for and placed it on a TV and took through a staff door. He was fired the next day and returned the T.V. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Police say a Guelph man is now both unemployed and facing charges after a theft was reported at a west end business.

Police said they were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway on Sunday following a report about a TV being stolen.

Investigators said the man had worked at the business for about two years.

He reportedly purchased food, which had a sticker on it indicating the item was paid for.

Later in his shift, police said surveillance video caught the man taking off the sticker and putting it on a TV, valued at $400.

Investigators say the man then took the TV through a staff door.

A 36-year-old was fired on Monday and brought the TV back.

He’ll appear in court on Jan. 5.

