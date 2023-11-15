Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

‘Eye-opening experience’: High school students spend the night outside

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal high school students spend night outside in ‘eye-opening experience’'
Montreal high school students spend night outside in ‘eye-opening experience’
WATCH: High school students at Selwyn House spent the night outside in an effort to gain a better appreciation of the harsh realities unhoused people face on a daily basis. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, it was an eye-opening experience they won't soon forget.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students from Selwyn House School spent the night outside in sleeping bags to raise awareness and gain an understanding of the realities of being unhoused.

Up before dawn Wednesday morning, 27 students and staff awoke with aches and pains after a cold night out under the stars lying on concrete.

“When I woke up, I started shivering and I kept waking up. I couldn’t get the good sleep I usually get at home,” said Grade 9 student Spencer Roiter.

“I’m definitely grateful for having a roof over my head and my bed,” said Grade 12 student Lambros Papadopoulos.

Students got an out-of-class lesson taking part in the annual 24 Hours for the Unhoused project.

“We got to experience it first hand. It creates awareness and we feel empathy and compassion for those less fortunate,” Roiter said.

Story continues below advertisement

Students also got their hands dirty making sandwiches, partnering up with Bread and Beyond and local non-profit, Dans La Rue.

“We made about 600 sandwiches and I found that very impactful. We were learning while giving at the same time,” Roiter said.

Click to play video: 'Quebec funds creation of 200 emergency shelter beds as cold weather hits'
Quebec funds creation of 200 emergency shelter beds as cold weather hits

This year students fundraised $2,000 for local organizations.

Trending Now

While the physical act is impactful, testimonials from the people who have truly experienced homelessness leave a larger mark on students, according to Cécile Arbaud, executive director of Dans La Rue.

“It gives a good and better sense that poverty can touch everyone’s life and every part of their life,” Arbaud said.

Teacher David Grier, organizer of the event, said students walk away with a first-hand account and a better awareness of homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement

“What happens when they leave here? They go out into the city and they see people who are a little less lucky,” Grier said. “They have this sense of wanting to help and kindness.”

Click to play video: 'The majority of unhoused campers evicted from Montreal overpass still without shelter'
The majority of unhoused campers evicted from Montreal overpass still without shelter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices