Canada is about to test emergency alert systems. When will yours happen?

Send this page to someone via email

National tests for Canada’s emergency alert system are about to take place across the country.

The national public alerting system, called Alert Ready, aims to ensure Canadians know when to take action for safety in case of an emergency.

“Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices,” the system’s website says.

Canadians can expect an alert on their devices at varying times across the country.

So when will your phone start buzzing?

3:35 ‘New climate reality’ dominated emergency management ministers meeting: Blair

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon will all be alerted for the test at 1:55 p.m. in their respective time zones.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador will receive the test alert at 10:55 a.m. in their time zones.

Ontario will be alerted at 12:55 p.m. EST. Prince Edward Island is slated for 12:55 p.m. AST.

Nunavut is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. EST. The Northwest Territories will be at 9:55 a.m. MDT.

What will happen?

Canadians can expect to hear a testing sound which will simulate an emergency alert, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal.

The tone will prompt a message that will indicate that it is a test. No action is required.

Tests are conducted twice a year during Emergency Preparedness Week in May and the third week of November. Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alerts.

Story continues below advertisement

Alternate formats of the alert may be issued for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, partially sighted or blind.

The system’s website notes that such individuals should contact their wireless provider if they have trouble accessing an alert method.

Those who would like to check their device compatibility prior to Wednesday’s test can do so by contacting their wireless carrier or by visiting alertready.ca.