Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada is about to test emergency alert systems. When will yours happen?

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'National public alerting system for emergencies in progress, Blair says'
National public alerting system for emergencies in progress, Blair says
Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair spoke Friday about discussions with his counterparts of a national public alerting system for emergencies, saying it was in progress, though he could not give a specific timeline. He said they needed to determine standards for the system, and ensure each province and territory is able to integrate it, adding it's important to provide proper information and not send out so many alerts that people ignore them – Dec 16, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

National tests for Canada’s emergency alert system are about to take place across the country.

The national public alerting system, called Alert Ready, aims to ensure Canadians know when to take action for safety in case of an emergency.

“Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices,” the system’s website says.

Canadians can expect an alert on their devices at varying times across the country.

So when will your phone start buzzing?

Click to play video: '‘New climate reality’ dominated emergency management ministers meeting: Blair'
‘New climate reality’ dominated emergency management ministers meeting: Blair

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon will all be alerted for the test at 1:55 p.m. in their respective time zones.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador will receive the test alert at 10:55 a.m. in their time zones.

Ontario will be alerted at 12:55 p.m. EST. Prince Edward Island is slated for 12:55 p.m. AST.

Nunavut is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. EST. The Northwest Territories will be at 9:55 a.m. MDT.

What will happen?

Trending Now

Canadians can expect to hear a testing sound which will simulate an emergency alert, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal.

The tone will prompt a message that will indicate that it is a test. No action is required.

Tests are conducted twice a year during Emergency Preparedness Week in May and the third week of November. Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual alerts.

Story continues below advertisement

Alternate formats of the alert may be issued for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, partially sighted or blind.

The system’s website notes that such individuals should contact their wireless provider if they have trouble accessing an alert method.

Those who would like to check their device compatibility prior to Wednesday’s test can do so by contacting their wireless carrier or by visiting alertready.ca.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices