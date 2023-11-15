Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson after fire outside Hamilton church

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 8:24 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston man facing multiple charges in Napanee Community Centre and garage fires'
Kingston man facing multiple charges in Napanee Community Centre and garage fires
L&A OPP have charged Jay Bradley with two counts of arson with disregard for human life, criminal harassment and threatening conduct along with possession of incendiary material – Nov 4, 2023
Police say they’ve connected an early October blaze at a Dundurn Street church in Hamilton, Ont., with a 44-year-old man.

Investigators say the man is allegedly responsible for a “smouldering” blaze in a recycling bin beside a gas meter at the First Unitarian Church of Hamilton near Dundurn and Hill Street.

The small blaze was put out by Hamilton Fire, around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, not long after it started,

The Hamilton man, identified in a police release, was arrested last Wednesday.

He’s facing two charges in all, arson and possession of incendiary material.

