Man charged with arson after fire outside Hamilton church

Police say they’ve connected an early October blaze at a Dundurn Street church in Hamilton, Ont., with a 44-year-old man.

Investigators say the man is allegedly responsible for a “smouldering” blaze in a recycling bin beside a gas meter at the First Unitarian Church of Hamilton near Dundurn and Hill Street.

The small blaze was put out by Hamilton Fire, around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, not long after it started,

The Hamilton man, identified in a police release, was arrested last Wednesday.

He’s facing two charges in all, arson and possession of incendiary material.