Teen arrested in connection to Bannatyne homicide

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a homicide on Bannatyne Avenue.
It happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block.
They found a man who was a dead, and an injured boy in stable condition.
The victim is 20-year-old Pharrell Asare of Brampton, Ontario.
The teen suspect has been charged with Manslaughter, Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, Discharging a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent and Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.
Anyone with video surveillance or who has any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.
The homicide is the 32nd of the year in Winnipeg.
