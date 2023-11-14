Teen arrested in connection to Bannatyne homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a homicide on Bannatyne Avenue.

It happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block.

They found a man who was a dead, and an injured boy in stable condition.

The victim is 20-year-old Pharrell Asare of Brampton, Ontario.

The teen suspect has been charged with Manslaughter, Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, Discharging a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent and Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

Anyone with video surveillance or who has any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

The homicide is the 32nd of the year in Winnipeg.