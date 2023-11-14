Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in connection to Bannatyne homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 10:54 pm
Arrest made in Bannatyne homicide
Winnipeg police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a homicide on Bannatyne Avenue.
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a homicide on Bannatyne Avenue.

It happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block.

They found a man who was a dead, and an injured boy in stable condition.

The victim is 20-year-old Pharrell Asare of Brampton, Ontario.

The teen suspect has been charged with Manslaughter, Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, Discharging a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent and Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

Anyone with video surveillance or who has any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

The homicide is the 32nd of the year in Winnipeg.

