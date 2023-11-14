Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal south Etobicoke condo stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 68-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was stabbed to death at a condo in south Etobicoke last week.

Police said on Nov. 10, there was an altercation at a condominium on Zorra Street, near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

“An individual entered the lobby from within the building and reported that they were involved in an altercation,” said Duty Inspector Jeff Bangild shortly after the incident.

Investigators said a woman was then found inside of a condo unit with a stab wound.

Despite life saving measures, police said she died from her injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene on the day of the incident.

In an update on Tuesday, investigators said they would not be releasing the victim’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have charged 68-year-old Felice Passarelli with second-degree murder. He is schedule to appear in court on Thursday.