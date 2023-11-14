Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews attack house fire in west Edmonton Tuesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 1:03 pm
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:40 am reporting a house fire at 189 St and 83 Ave on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:40 am reporting a house fire at 189 St and 83 Ave on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six Edmonton Fire Rescue Services units were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday morning in the west end.

The call came in at 9:40 a.m. for a house at 189th Street and 83rd Avenue.

The first unit arrived on scene at 9:46 a.m., an EFRS spokesperson said.

A fire captain at the scene told Global News the fire damage to the first home is “extensive,” but good tactics by firefighters limited the damage to an adjacent home.

The captain said everybody got out safely and is accounted for.

The cause has not yet been determined. However, the fire captain said it appeared it may have started outside, in a woodpile, at the rear of the house.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:40 am reporting a house fire at 189 St and 83 Ave on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:40 am reporting a house fire at 189 St and 83 Ave on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices