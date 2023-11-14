Crews attack house fire in west Edmonton Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Six Edmonton Fire Rescue Services units were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday morning in the west end.

The call came in at 9:40 a.m. for a house at 189th Street and 83rd Avenue.

The first unit arrived on scene at 9:46 a.m., an EFRS spokesperson said.

A fire captain at the scene told Global News the fire damage to the first home is “extensive,” but good tactics by firefighters limited the damage to an adjacent home.

The captain said everybody got out safely and is accounted for.

The cause has not yet been determined. However, the fire captain said it appeared it may have started outside, in a woodpile, at the rear of the house.

More to come…

