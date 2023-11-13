Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Fire

Edmonton firefighters respond to 22 fires, 54 fireworks complaints Sunday night

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 6:02 pm
Edmonton firefighters called to grass fires, fireworks complaints Sunday
Sunday was an incredibly busy night for Edmonton firefighters, as they were called to five large grass fires, 17 smaller outdoor fires and 54 fireworks complaints.
Sunday was an incredibly busy night for Edmonton firefighters, as they were called to five large grass fires, 17 smaller outdoor fires and 54 fireworks complaints.

With no snow on the ground and the weather as dry as it has been, conditions are ripe for grass fires.

One of the many calls on Sunday to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was for a large grass fire in the Ellerslie area.

Firework debris and garbage left at the site of a fire in Silver Berry, south Edmonton, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Firework debris and garbage left at the site of a fire in Silver Berry, south Edmonton, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Global News

There were Diwali celebrations in Edmonton on Sunday evening, many of those featuring fireworks. EFRS would not confirm if any Diwali festivities directly caused grass fires.

However, fireworks debris and garbage was left Monday at several of the fire sites in Ellerslie, at Ivor Dent Sports Park just off 50th Street and Ellerslie Road, and in the Silver Berry area of southeast Edmonton.

Firework debris and garbage left at the site of a fire in Ivor Dent, Edmonton, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Firework debris and garbage left at the site of a fire at Ivor Dent Sports Park, Edmonton, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Global News

Jesse Seguin was watching the fireworks from his bedroom window Sunday night when he “started seeing everything go sideways.”

“It started to smoke up and then it spread so fast, almost to the fence. I called 911 right away,” he said. “Fire trucks came. (They) put it out pretty quick.

“It is concerning,” Seguin said. “It spread so fast… It could have jumped over to the condo building.

“What if it jumps? What do we do?”

Burnt area from grass fire in the Ivor Dent area of Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Burnt area from grass fire in the Ivor Dent area of Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Global News
