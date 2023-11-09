Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant hangar in Edmonton’s Blatchford neighbhourhood

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 10:39 am
Firefighters battle a blaze in the Blatchford neighbourhood Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Plumes of smoke filled the sky over Edmonton's Blatchford neighbourhood Thursday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a vacant hangar. Global News
Plumes of smoke filled the sky over Edmonton’s Blatchford neighbourhood Thursday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a vacant hangar.

Fire crews responded to the building near 121st Street and 120th Avenue around 3 a.m.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News the smoke and flames were visible from an office corridor linking two hangar bays on the property. A second alarm was called at 3:19 a.m. The blaze appeared to be contained to the corridor and did not spread to the hangars.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the building at the time.

The building, formerly called the Spar Aerospace facility, has been vacant for a number of years.

Spar Aerospace closed its Edmonton doors in 2009.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway.

