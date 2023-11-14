Man injured in hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene on Tuesday morning.
Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Wellington and Scott streets, just east of Yonge street, at 6:42 a.m.
A man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver fled in a dark SUV.
Road closures were in place in the area Tuesday morning.
