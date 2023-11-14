Man injured in hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Wellington and Scott streets, just east of Yonge street, at 6:42 a.m.

A man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver fled in a dark SUV.

Road closures were in place in the area Tuesday morning.

FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION:

Wellington St East + Scott St

6:42 a.m.

– Reports that a person was struck by a vehicle

– The driver fled in a dark SUV

– Medics are transporting an adult male to hospital with life-threatening injuries

– Roads closed in area @TTCnotices#GO2633234

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2023