Man injured in hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 7:20 am
Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on Wellington and Scott streets, just east of Yonge street, at 6:42 a.m.

A man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver fled in a dark SUV.

Road closures were in place in the area Tuesday morning.

