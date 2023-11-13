SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Kris Knoblauch wins Edmonton Oilers coaching debut

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 13, 2023 11:49 pm
The Edmonton Oilers were victorious in Kris Knoblauch’s debut as their head coach, scoring a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were sloppy early and fell behind after 40 seconds on a goal by Matthew Barzal. Leon Draisaitl was strong in the first period and put the Oilers on the board with a shot from the right wing with 5:43 on the clock.

The second period was scoreless.

The Oilers took control with two power play goals 1:58 apart in the third. Zach Hyman swatted in a pass from Connor McDavid. Later, Draisaitl sent McDavid in on a partial break down the left side. His shot squeaked through Ilya Sorokin to end an eight-game goalless drought. Evander Kane added a shorthanded empty netter.

Draisaitl finished with a goal and three assists. Stuart Skinner was solid in goal with 32 saves.

It’s the first time this season the Oilers have won two in a row. It’s also their first win at Rogers Place after going 0-4-1 in their first five tries.

Dylan Holloway left the game in the second period with a lower body injury.

The Oilers, 4-9-1, will host Seattle on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).

