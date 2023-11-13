First-ever Remembrance Day ceremony held at Lethbridge’s new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The stirring sounds of bagpipes and drums led Saturday’s Remembrance Day procession in Lethbridge.

Wreaths were laid by local dignitaries, first responders and veterans including Herbert L. Johnson who recently turned 90 years old.

Johnson is a Korean war vet and was only 18 when he lied about his age in order to enlist.

“My mother tried to stop me, but it didn’t work, and I ended up in Korea and I spent 1951 and 1952 in Korea,” he said.

Johnson says it was incredible to see so many veterans and members of the public inside the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre honouring all veterans past and present.

“When you come in here and you look around and you see all the different berets and blazers and crests and those with ribbons and wings and medals and all that sort of thing, you kind of think, well, there’s a guy that was where I was or there’s a guy that did what I did,” he said,

Story continues below advertisement

President of the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch, Paul Brundige, estimates around 2,000 people attended the event, continuing what has always been a strong local showing.

“It was full, and it was standing room only,” Brundige said.

“Just to receive the kind of support that we get from our community is amazing. It lets us know that we did the right thing in the hearts and minds of our community. By them coming out and supporting us and showing us their appreciation, we know that we did the right thing.”

Despite his age, Johnson plans on returning to at least a few more of these events.

“I hope that you can come and ask me to be in front of your camera four years from now.”