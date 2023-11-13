SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Hale returns to Blue Jays as associate manager

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2023 2:34 pm
TORONTO – Longtime baseball coach DeMarlo Hale will return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season as an associate manager under skipper John Schneider, the team said Monday.

Hale served as a bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons.

“When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit,” Hale said in a release. “I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase. My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a smooth transition and continue to help impact this organization’s success.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 62-year-old Chicago native was a bench coach for the Blue Jays from 2013-18. He has also worked for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox over his 22-year big-league coaching career.

“DeMarlo brings passion, toughness, experience, and a history of winning to our coaching staff,” said Schneider. “Adding his voice and intensity to our environment is going to be beneficial for an already close-knit group of staff and players.

“We are looking forward to DeMarlo’s immediate impact on this team heading into the 2024 season.”

Hale also spent nine years as a manager at a variety of levels in the minor leagues.

The Blue Jays are coming off an 89-73 campaign in Schneider’s first full season as manager. Toronto was eliminated by the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card series.

The 2024 regular season begins March 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

