Crime

Murder charge laid after man killed near Orillia: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 12:48 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A murder charge has been laid after a man was killed near Orillia, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a home on County Road 169 in Ramara, Ont., shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ramara resident Fabian Crawford, 48, was found dead.

Police said the suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested.

Orillia resident Christopher Scully, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence,” OPP said.

“There is no threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

