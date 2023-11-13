Murder charge laid after man killed near Orillia: police

A murder charge has been laid after a man was killed near Orillia, provincial police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a home on County Road 169 in Ramara, Ont., shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Ramara resident Fabian Crawford, 48, was found dead.
Police said the suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested.
Orillia resident Christopher Scully, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder.
“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence,” OPP said.
“There is no threat to public safety.”
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Comments