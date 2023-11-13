Saskatchewan non-profit seeks funding to fight substance abuse, HIV spread

Send this page to someone via email

The Persons Living with AIDS Network (PLWA) of Saskatchewan is seeking permanent funding from the federal and provincial governments to battle substance use in the community.

Cheryl Barton with the network said it was given over $6,000 of funding to extend its pilot program by one month.

The $125,000 two-year program was supposed to wrap up in February 2024 but has been extended to March.

Individuals received case management from support workers, participated in road to recovery groups and clean equipment supply to prevent the spread of HIV through needles.

“These are Indigenous people we are talking about,” Barton said. “They are the responsibility of the federal and provincial government when they are off reserve and they are not receiving the help that they need.”

She said the network has reached out to the Ministry of Health to add additional funding to their yearly service agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

The PLWA is looking for funding that includes HIV prevention, linkage to care and moving people to undetectable status. According to Barton, that includes access to clean addictions and drug supplies.

She said they are waiting on a response.

“The work that we are doing is across systems of care. It’s not just about HIV, it is about trauma-informed care.”

Starla Pelletier is an Okemaw and Minowin worker at the Niiyanaan Pimatishihk Wellness Centre in Saskatoon working in patient recovery and peer navigation.

“I am like a human diary,” Pelletier said. “They come and unload and go from there. I learn about them and where they are coming from.”

She noted she is recovering from addiction herself.

“After getting clean and trying to find myself, this place fell in my lap basically. I like to say the angels did it.”

Pelletier said she wishes Saskatoon had more treatment and detox centres.

“We need so much more help than what we are getting. Quadruple it.”

She added that a majority of the members at the Niiyanaan Pimatishihk Wellness Centre are of Indigenous background.

Story continues below advertisement

“It complicates things because we get treated differently,” Pelletier said. “I feel like we are looked down upon and frowned upon not only because we are Indigenous but also because we are HIV-positive. We are also drug addicts but that comes from generational hurts and traumas.

“I would love to say we are getting there just by little steps, but it’s just the constant battle dealing with homelessness, addictions and HIV so they have a lot on their shoulders.”

Pelletier said that longer-term programming is needed.

“There’s only so much we can do with the time we are given.”

The government of Canada announced $21 million in October for 52 community-led projects across the country.

Saskatchewan will receive $964,435 in total, including $6,631 for the Niiyanaan Pimatishihk Miyooayaan Pilot Project.

“We are tired,” Barton said. “We are not discouraged, although we do see some daily discouragement when we see things that are tough to see, but we do know that with long-term programming, we could turn this around.”

She said the Niiyanaan Pimatishihk Wellness Centre will never close its doors.

“No file is ever closed. People can come back whenever they need to for support.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment.