City of Toronto reveals details on this year’s Christmas tree lighting, Cavalcade of Lights

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has released details on the Christmas tree lighting that will take place at Nathan Phillips Square later this month at the kickoff of the Cavalcade of Lights.

In a statement issued Monday, the city announced that it has “officially started the festive holiday season” with the arrival of its traditional Christmas tree at Nathan Phillips Square.

It will take around eight hours to install the 55-foot tree, followed by three days of letting it set before decorating will begin, the city said.

More than 500 ornaments will be put on the tree, which was grown in Baldwin, Ont.

After the holidays, the tree will be recycled into mulch, the city said.

The tree will be lit on Friday, Nov. 25, with the countdown taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

That day the Cavalcade of Lights will also begin, with people invited to Nathan Phillips Square from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., where they can see free programming including art installations, skating presentations, live performances and food vendors.

“Inspired by Christmas, winter solstice, lantern and light festivals from around the world, Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms Toronto City Hall and its surroundings into a downtown winter wonderland,” the city said.

“Nathan Phillips Square will be set aglow with 300,000 energy-efficient twinkling lights, interactive displays and festive décor illuminating Toronto’s iconic public skating rink.”

The Cavalcade of Lights will run until Jan. 7, 2024.