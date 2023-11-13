Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Toronto reveals details on this year’s Christmas tree lighting, Cavalcade of Lights

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 10:37 am
The 2022 Cavalcade of Lights is seen at Nathan Phillips Square. View image in full screen
The 2022 Cavalcade of Lights is seen at Nathan Phillips Square. Flickr / City of Toronto
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto has released details on the Christmas tree lighting that will take place at Nathan Phillips Square later this month at the kickoff of the Cavalcade of Lights.

In a statement issued Monday, the city announced that it has “officially started the festive holiday season” with the arrival of its traditional Christmas tree at Nathan Phillips Square.

It will take around eight hours to install the 55-foot tree, followed by three days of letting it set before decorating will begin, the city said.

More than 500 ornaments will be put on the tree, which was grown in Baldwin, Ont.

After the holidays, the tree will be recycled into mulch, the city said.

The tree will be lit on Friday, Nov. 25, with the countdown taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

That day the Cavalcade of Lights will also begin, with people invited to Nathan Phillips Square from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., where they can see free programming including art installations, skating presentations, live performances and food vendors.

Trending Now

“Inspired by Christmas, winter solstice, lantern and light festivals from around the world, Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms Toronto City Hall and its surroundings into a downtown winter wonderland,” the city said.

“Nathan Phillips Square will be set aglow with 300,000 energy-efficient twinkling lights, interactive displays and festive décor illuminating Toronto’s iconic public skating rink.”

The Cavalcade of Lights will run until Jan. 7, 2024.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices