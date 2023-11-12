Edmonton police release video of suspects in shooting deaths of father and son

The Edmonton Police Service is releasing images and a video of the suspects in connection with the shooting deaths of a father and son on Thursday, Nov. 9.

On Nov. 9, 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son were found by police in medical distress at a shopping complex. EMS paramedics performed life-saving measures but both Uppal and his son died. A third vehicle occupant, another 11-year-old boy, fled after the shooting and was not injured.

Police told reporters on Friday the father and son were both intentionally killed. Uppal was allegedly a gang member involved in the drug trade. Police believe the boy was not mistakenly caught in the line of fire, but instead was deliberately shot.

On Saturday, EPS released photos and a video of the suspects and the suspect vehicle. Officers said the suspects arrived in a black BMW SUV. The two exited the vehicle, ran towards Uppal’s white SUV, fired a weapon and then fled the scene.

Police added they were notified of a vehicle fire in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510 shortly after the incident. Police are investigating whether the suspect vehicle and burned vehicle, a 2012 BMW X6, are the same. Nobody was located inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire, police said.

Autopsies for Uppal and his son are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

“We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey in an emailed statement. “Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.