Fire

Possible explosion collapses Toronto home, fire crews battling blaze

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 1:03 pm
Emergency crews battle blaze that collapsed home in Toronto, Nov. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews battle blaze that collapsed home in Toronto, Nov. 12, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police and fire crews are on scene where a home has collapsed in a three-alarm fire.

Police said they received reports of a home explosion at Kitchener Road and Galloway Road just before noon on Sunday.

Crews arrived and found debris from the fire on the road.

Emergency responders do not know at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

A TTC shelter bus is in place for evacuated residents, and police are asking crowds to move away from the area for safety.

Fire and emergency crews are still on scene battling the flames to prevent spread to neighbouring homes.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

