Possible explosion collapses Toronto home, fire crews battling blaze

Toronto police and fire crews are on scene where a home has collapsed in a three-alarm fire.

Police said they received reports of a home explosion at Kitchener Road and Galloway Road just before noon on Sunday.

Crews arrived and found debris from the fire on the road.

Emergency responders do not know at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

A TTC shelter bus is in place for evacuated residents, and police are asking crowds to move away from the area for safety.

Fire and emergency crews are still on scene battling the flames to prevent spread to neighbouring homes.