Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘We will never forget’: Saskatoon commemorates 92nd Remembrance Day

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon marks 92nd Remembrance Day'
Saskatoon marks 92nd Remembrance Day
Saskatoon residents mark the 92nd Remembrance Day.
Veterans and those who have served Canada were honoured in front of thousands at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon during the city’s annual Remembrance Day service.

A parade featuring members of the military currently serving, who have served in the past, and future generations of volunteers marched to the sound of brass, pipes and drums as the crowd showed their appreciation of what they have done for the country.

“This parade is really all about the 11th month, the 11th day and the 11th hour,” said retired Col. Malcolm Young. “The Last Post, the 11 chimes, the two minutes of silence. When we come together as a country of Canada to pay respects, as a veteran that’s extremely important to me.”

Young, a 32-year veteran who served in Afghanistan said he is honoured to have so many stand beside him and those who have stepped up and volunteered. He added the service focuses on the act of remembrance for every Canadian who has ever signed up to serve.

“The veterans from World War Two, World War One and Korea, many are no longer with us and it’s that new generation of veterans, over 700,000 veterans post-Korea live in Canada,” said Young. “Their story deserves to be told.”

Chaplain Ivan Nahachewsky presided over the morning’s event and reflected on the day’s significance. Nahachewsky joined the North Saskatchewan Regiment just 10 years ago, saying it is a civic responsibility to the community to hold this service every year.

“Now that I’m a chaplain and I know the troops and I have some experience of their past and what they do and what they’ve been through, Remembrance day is much bigger than that.” Nahachewsky said.

Young wants the message of today’s service to resonate with those who attended.

“We do November 11th so that we always will remember, that we will never forget, and that we will always make sure future generations learn and understand and never forget and always will remember.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

