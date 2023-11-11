Missing man found dead, Manitoba RCMP investigate

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man reported missing was found dead.
On Friday, at 3:15 p.m. police say, the Garden Hill Search and Rescue Team told Island Lake RCMP that the body of 42-year-old Harold Christopher Taylor was found near Wass Island.
Taylor was reported missing last Sunday. He was last seen on the first of the month of November.
Trending Now
Police believe he took his boat to Wass Island to get firewood. On Tuesday, his boat was found abandoned and floating near the shoreline of another island.
An autopsy is pending and the investigation is continuing.
More on Canada
- ‘Far worse than you can imagine’: How Iran’s regime has ‘spread its tentacles’ in Canada
- Defence chief ‘very concerned’ about readiness against growing threats
- Retired general Romeo Dallaire calls for ‘upgrade’ to New Veterans Charter
- ‘Emotions are very raw:’ Trying to ease Montreal tensions amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Comments