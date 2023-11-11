Missing man found dead, Manitoba RCMP investigate

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man reported missing was found dead.

On Friday, at 3:15 p.m. police say, the Garden Hill Search and Rescue Team told Island Lake RCMP that the body of 42-year-old Harold Christopher Taylor was found near Wass Island.

Taylor was reported missing last Sunday. He was last seen on the first of the month of November.

Police believe he took his boat to Wass Island to get firewood. On Tuesday, his boat was found abandoned and floating near the shoreline of another island.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is continuing.