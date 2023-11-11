Scenes from Remembrance Day: Legault, Plante honour veterans at Montreal ceremony

View image in full screen Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen People look on during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen A person places a poppy on the cenotaph following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen Canadian veterans march following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen Cpl. Marcotte of the Canadian Air Force stands watch at the cenotaph during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Trending Now Plane takes off with missing window panes, only discovered at 10,000 feet ‘Far worse than you can imagine’: How Iran’s regime has ‘spread its tentacles’ in Canada View image in full screen Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, lays a wreath alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and veteran Kenneth Ouellet during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Story continues below advertisement 3:55 Remembrance Day 2023: The history behind Calgary’s at Field of Crosses Remembrance Day 2023: The history behind Calgary’s at Field of Crosses Remembrance Day 2023: Tributes to Canadian veterans amass in Ottawa ceremony Last Post and Moment of Silence at Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony Kingston honours veterans on Remembrance Day mindful of current conflicts Legault, Plante honour veterans at Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony Friday ceremonies ahead of Remembrance Day in Toronto Previous Video Next Video
Comments