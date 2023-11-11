Menu

Canada

Scenes from Remembrance Day: Legault, Plante honour veterans at Montreal ceremony

By Staff Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Legault, Plante honour veterans at Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony'
Legault, Plante honour veterans at Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony
Premier Legault, Mayor Plante and federal immigration minister Marc Miller were among the dignitaries and public who honoured veterans at Montreal's Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday. Officials say they noted a high turnout of people this year likely due to the ongoing wars overseas. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis and videojournalist Jonathan Nudell have more.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People look on during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
People look on during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A person places a poppy on the cenotaph following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
A person places a poppy on the cenotaph following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadian veterans march following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Canadian veterans march following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Cpl. Marcotte of the Canadian Air Force stands watch at the cenotaph during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Cpl. Marcotte of the Canadian Air Force stands watch at the cenotaph during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, lays a wreath alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and veteran Kenneth Ouellet during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, lays a wreath alongside his wife Isabelle Brais and veteran Kenneth Ouellet during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces stand to attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

